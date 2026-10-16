It's going to get intense!
Forsthaus Shock! Everyone’s out to get Simone Lugner
Episode two of “Forsthaus Rampensau” and the tension is already skyrocketing: The first “Big Elimination” is on the agenda. And it’s going to get really intense—especially for Simone Lugner and her teammate Alexander!
On day two at the Kärntner Alm, the Rampensäue not only face their first game but also the first “Big Elimination.” Who will form alliances with whom, and who’s holding the worst cards? And what do the Rampensäue really think of Simone Lugner?
Simone nags and rantsa
After all, she’s made very few friends so far during her two days at the forest lodge. While the other contestants toast their time at the alpine pasture together and start making connections, Simone somehow rubs everyone the wrong way. There are arguments over the vegan spread and the fact that the paper towel roll is wet, or complaints about various kitchen odors.
And yet: Simone doesn’t seem to care much that she’s quickly getting on the show-offs’ nerves. She’s certain, after all, that with her teammate Alexander Schneller, she’s brought her personal wild card up to the alpine pasture. “People like him, so no one will vote us out right away,” she reveals, explaining her strategy.
“That face—I can’t stand the sight of it anymore”
But will the plan really work? In any case, the rude awakening comes sooner than expected—as early as the first “Big Cut.” Because right from the start, the first team—Schock! Ebru and Julia—give their “saw blade,” i.e., their elimination sticker, to Simone and Alexander.
Even the circus director is left speechless. “I didn’t expect them to name us,” he admits.
But Alexander doesn’t have much time to get over his first shock. Because Rafael and Phillip also pin their “saw blade” right under the picture of Simone and Alex. “I have to be honest—I couldn’t stand the next few days if I had to look Simone in the face. Because that face—I just can’t stand the sight of it anymore,” Rafael makes it quite clear in an interview why he chose the Lugner widow.
“Gag” Gives Elsa a Saw Blade
And then things finally get really intense! When it’s finally his turn, Alexander vents his frustration. “It’s a beautiful saw blade, it’s a beautiful show, it’s even a beautiful house—I’m surprised that not all people are beautiful…”
He and Simone had chosen Elsa and Beverly for a very specific reason, unlike others, Alexander went on to explain. “Your ‘great gag’ about your blood infection—and that you have to leave, and that Beverly has to leave too, and that you made Beverly cry—I just didn’t find it funny at all; I thought it was just really hurtful.”
What is Alexander talking about? Earlier that day, Elsa had to go to the doctor because she’d discovered a swelling on her neck. Upon her return, she first led her teammate Beverly on a wild goose chase, only to then fool all the other show-offs about her supposedly poor health. A prank that didn’t go over well with everyone...
Elsa Reveals Simone’s “Fat and Ugly” Remark
But Alexander didn’t count on Elsa. She immediately strikes back during the “Big Cuts.” “That’s bullshit,” she rants. “I hope you guys leave today too, because I didn’t tell everyone what Simone said yesterday—that Susi is fat and ugly…” she rants—and in passing reveals the conversation from the night before, which revolved around a slogan on Susi’s T-shirt. “So don’t give me that moral high ground, because you guys don’t exactly have much of one...”
Elsa twisted the truth and portrayed what was said in a completely different light, Simone explains later. “That’s the most underhanded and shitty thing I’ve ever experienced. And that’s why I know our decision to vote her out was absolutely the right one.”
However, Beverly’s and Elsa’s “saw blade” doesn’t go to Simone and Alexander—“and I really regret that right now”—but to Ebru and Julia. But Elsa has a declaration of war for her new favorite enemies at the forest lodge: “If you’re still here, I’m only going to vote for you until you’re out. Just on principle.”
That’s the most underhanded and petty thing I’ve ever seen.
Simone Lugner über Elsa
Six saw blades for Team Lugner!
And then things happen in rapid succession for Simone and Alexander: Butti and Sophie, Susi and Norbert, as well as Peter and Alisa also give their saw blades to the Lugner widow and the circus director.
Vanessa and “Krappi” also give a saw blade—and some honest words: “To me, you’re one of the strongest couples in there,” she explains. “I’m scared shitless of you guys; I don’t want to be in the finale with you.” So there’s a tactical reason to “kick out” Simone and Alexander as early as possible.
In the end, Simone and Alexander rack up an incredible six saw blades! They also pick up two saw blades from Ebru and Julia, and one from Elsa and Beverly. Does that mean Team Lugner has to pack their bags?
Simone and Alex out? Not yet!
Not yet! Because in the end, it turns out: Simone and Alex have to face off against Ebru and Julia in the “In or Out” challenge—and it’s happening tonight!
How will the showdown to decide who leaves the forest house turn out? That won’t be revealed until the next episode of “Forsthaus Rampensau.” Here’s just a hint: It’s going to be really exciting! Or as “Krappi” would put it: “That was almost like the Champions League final...”
“Forsthaus Rampensau” airs every Friday at 8:15 p.m. on JOYN and ATV!
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read the original article here.
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