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"GovGPT"

Minister Kneissl? Government AI Makes a Faux Pas

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16.10.2026 18:00
Will Karin Kneissl return to the government? According to AI, that’s certainly the case.
Will Karin Kneissl return to the government? According to AI, that’s certainly the case.(Bild: Krone-Collage/APA/HERBERT NEUBAUER, KroneKREATIV)
Porträt von Jennifer Kapellari
Von Jennifer Kapellari

The new AI bot for government administration, “GovGPT,” is causing a stir with its incorrect answers. Now the tool is also causing trouble in the justice system. But that’s precisely where officials want nothing to do with the error-prone AI—who’s really behind it?

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What is the name of Austria’s chancellor? Karl Nehammer. And who is the justice minister? Eva Kocher. And former FPÖ politician Karin Kneissl is in charge of the Ministry of the Interior. At least, that’s what the Federal Chancellery’s newly introduced AI chatbot, “GovGPT,” says.

The AI has been rolling out since July, though, and it continues to make quite a few mistakes. The application is available to all public servants, and its answers often leave them baffled. On Thursday, the tool was rolled out to the Ministry of Justice as well, and judges from all over Austria are frustrated by the incorrect information provided by the administration’s official chatbot.

Here are a few embarrassing examples:

The judiciary in particular—which this week drew attention to staffing shortages with a week of protests—should actually have been relieved by artificial intelligence. But it isn’t exactly helpful. Now the Ministry of Justice has clarified that this is not the Ministry of Justice’s own AI. “GovGPT” comes from the Federal Chancellery.

In-House AI Is Being Developed
The Ministry of Justice is currently developing its own “justice AI” independently of this. Plans include AI tools for legal research, structured summaries, and translations. Most of these are expected to be available to staff by the end of 2026.

This is intended to ease the workload on courts and public prosecutors’ offices, particularly when dealing with extensive and complex submissions. Additional projects are already in the works: an intelligent search function for electronic case files, automatic speech recognition and transcription, as well as tools for the visual presentation and analysis of case proceedings.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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