"Ibiza" Set
What’s Behind the Rendi and Strache Puppets
A Distraction During Stress Training or a Deliberate Provocation? After controversy erupted over the motives behind a shooting event themed “Ibiza as It Really Was,” the organizers explain what the mannequins and the political figures serving as honorary patrons were all about.
The shooting event in the small town of Kennelbach (Vorarlberg) made headlines across Austria. Now Karl-Heinz Rösler, head of the “Kennelbach Shooting Range Association of Law Enforcement Officers,” has spoken out.
In a written statement, he emphasizes that the depictions were by no means intended to be defamatory. “Of course, there was never any intention to personally disparage Ms. Rendi-Wagner and Mr. Strache.”
A Spontaneous Idea
The idea for the scene reportedly arose spontaneously during setup, when the wallpaper used resembled that of a Mediterranean building. From this, a backdrop was created under the theme “Ibiza as it really was.” The mannequins served merely as a distraction and decorative element in the room to simulate a realistic decision-making situation.
According to the organizer, the shooting competition was designed to train emergency responders under extreme stress. “In the competition, the correct decision not to shoot was also rewarded with corresponding points. Therefore, there was no aimless shooting,” Rösler emphasizes.
Participants had to decide within seconds whether a threat was present or not. Due to the high pressure, many shooters were reportedly not even consciously aware of the details of the setups. Furthermore, the event took place entirely behind closed doors.
Provincial Councilor and Provincial Police Chief Not Present
Furthermore, although the then Provincial Councilor for Security, Christian Gantner, and former Provincial Police Chief Hans-Peter Ludescher had served as honorary patrons, they were not present during the three-day event or the concluding awards ceremony. “They therefore had no knowledge of how the competition unfolded,” adds Rösler. The club deeply regrets that the guests of honor were drawn into the discussion.
In conclusion, the club president expressed disappointment with the public portrayal of the work done by the interest group, which has been providing training opportunities free of charge to law enforcement and the Austrian Armed Forces for decades. “It’s certainly frustrating that hardly anyone has sought to speak with me personally. After 50 years of effort, we’re being publicly dragged through the mud by a short-sighted media campaign,” said Rösler. The competition was already discontinued in 2024 due to the enormous material and personnel costs involved.
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