What’s Behind the Rendi and Strache Puppets

In conclusion, the club president expressed disappointment with the public portrayal of the work done by the interest group, which has been providing training opportunities free of charge to law enforcement and the Austrian Armed Forces for decades. “It’s certainly frustrating that hardly anyone has sought to speak with me personally. After 50 years of effort, we’re being publicly dragged through the mud by a short-sighted media campaign,” said Rösler. The competition was already discontinued in 2024 due to the enormous material and personnel costs involved.