These Cameras Are Fundamentally Changing Amateur Soccer

But the camera isn’t just used daily for the first-team soccer—it’s even more important for training the youth teams, since not only the games but also the practices can be recorded and analyzed later. “Here at WAF, we’re fully committed to this system. Our first team has recently been making extensive use of the various tools, particularly in the areas of tactical analysis and game preparation,” emphasizes sporting director Marko Milutinovic. “Now we’re also starting to make greater use of these capabilities in our youth program to develop our players and coaches in a targeted manner. Every club should explore such modern capabilities and put them to use. Only those who are willing to evolve and break new ground can achieve long-term success,” he says, expressing more than just satisfaction.