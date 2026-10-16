Enthusiasm for fan.at
These Cameras Are Fundamentally Changing Amateur Soccer
What used to be reserved for the pros has long been part of everyday life in the lower leagues. With its AI cameras, fan.at is fundamentally transforming amateur soccer.
“We’re already really good at counter-pressing, but there’s still room for improvement. We’ll take a closer look at that during our training analysis!” – “Take a good look! On set pieces, we need to be much more consistent in our pressure on the ball!” - “That’s exactly how we practiced it in training, guys! Keep it up!”
It’s phrases like these that are already being heard in locker rooms across the country during halftime and after the final whistle. Coaches who are satisfied with their team’s performance, but also those who want to squeeze that last bit of effort out of their squads. Even in the coaching areas of lower-division clubs, tablets and laptops have become indispensable—used to analyze game footage live right on the field. Thanks to automated cameras and the brand-new analysis tool from fan.at, key game moments now appear on the screen in the locker room as early as halftime.
Vienna Clubs Are Following Suit with
Digital game analysis has thus long since made its way into Vienna’s lower leagues—turning gut feelings into crystal-clear facts. At Ostliga club Donaufeld, they’re thrilled with the fan.at camera system. “It’s not just a huge asset for us at the club when it comes to video analysis. Our fans also have a big advantage thanks to the camera: now they never miss a home or away game,” says Donaufeld club legend and sporting director Werner Gössinger. The numbers also speak for themselves: A total of 15 out of 16 Ostliga clubs have already installed a fan.at system at their facilities.
But the camera isn’t just used daily for the first-team soccer—it’s even more important for training the youth teams, since not only the games but also the practices can be recorded and analyzed later. “Here at WAF, we’re fully committed to this system. Our first team has recently been making extensive use of the various tools, particularly in the areas of tactical analysis and game preparation,” emphasizes sporting director Marko Milutinovic. “Now we’re also starting to make greater use of these capabilities in our youth program to develop our players and coaches in a targeted manner. Every club should explore such modern capabilities and put them to use. Only those who are willing to evolve and break new ground can achieve long-term success,” he says, expressing more than just satisfaction.
“An extremely straightforward system that offers great added value for our club,” echoes Ben Balnik of Red Star Penzing. “The camera records flawlessly and even automatically edits the highlights during games. This has made analysis a breeze for our coaching staff. It hardly could be better.” The progress in the digital realm is visible and measurable. “For fans and players, the camera system is brilliant—more and more clubs are using it. It’s also a powerful tool for video analysis, sponsor engagement, and subscription sales,” says fan.at Managing Director Christian Muckenhuber.
For all clubs that aren’t yet equipped with an automated camera system from fan.at: Simply send an email with an inquiry to info@fan.at.
In Austria’s second-tier soccer league, the ball has been rolling nonstop across the fields for weeks, with excitement and entertainment guaranteed in every match. For anyone who can’t be there in person at the stadium when their grandchild, daughter, son, or partner laces up their cleats, the “Krone” offers a unique opportunity. Thanks to camera systems at over 300 locations across all nine federal states, in collaboration with the fan.at platform, hundreds of matches—from youth teams all the way up to the first teams—can be watched every weekend. Here’s how it works:
Visit fan.at or simply scan the QR code below, sign up, and never miss a game with your subscription.
Through these broadcasts, every club can showcase its sponsors in the best light; we also let fans vote for the Goal of the Round and Goal of the Month, and for each league, you can also choose a Team of the Round. Is your club interested in a camera system too? Then send an email to info@fan.at—and become part of the ever-growing “Krone” soccer family.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
Hinweis in eigener Sache: Das krone.at-Forum präsentiert sich ab sofort in neuem Design! Wir freuen uns über konstruktives Feedback. Damit die Diskussionen in den Kommentarbereichen beim jeweiligen Thema bleiben, können Sie uns Rückmeldungen hier hinterlassen.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.