The World’s Most Beautiful Love Story with a New Twist

Timeless, but set in the present

Bösch wants to give the classic a timeless feel, which is why there are both “sword fights and a cell phone.” “It will be a story full of love and action.” And of course there’s the balcony: “You could replace it with a ladder, but I just didn’t want to,” he admits, acknowledging the powerful motif that the audience also expects. It is here that Juliet confesses her love for the first time, without knowing that Romeo is listening.