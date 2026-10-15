Linz Theater
The World’s Most Beautiful Love Story with a New Twist
Romeo loves Juliet; both meet their deaths. The world’s most beautiful love story, with its tragic ending, is being restaged by David Bösch for the Linz Schauspielhaus. He transforms the Shakespearean classic into a story “full of love and action.” And a young couple in love makes its debut in Linz.
Love versus hate, hope versus violence: A forbidden love blossoms between the feuding Montague and Capulet families.
Romeo and Juliet dare to love in the midst of a destructive feud. Yet with every breath, the young couple draws closer to their tragic fate. “Death always looms over the story,” David Bösch confirms. He is staging the world’s most famous love story—which Shakespeare made immortal—at the Linz Schauspielhaus. The premiere is on Saturday.
Timeless, but set in the present
Bösch wants to give the classic a timeless feel, which is why there are both “sword fights and a cell phone.” “It will be a story full of love and action.” And of course there’s the balcony: “You could replace it with a ladder, but I just didn’t want to,” he admits, acknowledging the powerful motif that the audience also expects. It is here that Juliet confesses her love for the first time, without knowing that Romeo is listening.
Love letters from Upper Austria are pouring in
The young lovers are played by Gemma Vannuzzi and Lukas Spinka. This is her first major leading role, and he’s a completely new face at the Landestheater Linz. Not only is their love story a central theme, but there will also be plenty of romantic entanglements all around. And Bösch has incorporated excerpts from real love letters—sent to the theater in advance—into the production.
Phrases from real love letters, sometimes longer passages
This blends the two linguistic worlds: Shakespeare’s language in Thomas Brasch’s powerful, stage-ready translation and the love stories of today. Many generations, by the way, have participated.
Following the premiere on Saturday, October 17, Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” will remain on the program through April 7, 2027.
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