Moved into an apartment
Benko Left Prison: Now Under House Arrest
Few had expected it, but as of Wednesday, it’s official: René Benko, the disgraced millionaire who went bankrupt, was granted an ankle monitor while in pretrial detention. Things moved quickly on Thursday: According to information from the “Krone,” Benko left the Innsbruck correctional facility early in the morning and made his way to his new apartment, where he will serve his house arrest.
The request for the ankle monitor was approved on Wednesday at the Innsbruck Regional Court. After just 22 minutes, René Benko was able to leave Courtroom 125—and on Thursday, he left prison.
Now in a 60-square-meter apartment
As the “Krone” learned, Benko left the correctional facility early this morning. He then headed to a rented 60-square-meter apartment in a chic neighborhood in Innsbruck.
“There, he has the opportunity to thoroughly prepare for the next trial and to thoroughly address the other allegations in the preliminary investigation,” Benko’s attorney, Norbert Wess, told the “Krone” as early as Wednesday.
1 hour of free time per day, 3 hours on weekends
The 49-year-old’s newfound freedom—he is under investigation by the Public Prosecutor’s Office for Economic Affairs and Corruption (WKStA) on a total of 16 counts—now includes one hour of free time per day, and as many as three hours on weekends. Benko can go shopping and exercise. It is not known whether he needs personal security for these activities.
No contact with Signa associates
Benko is also allowed to receive visitors, particularly from his family. He is also permitted, for example, to visit a law firm to review documents there. The court imposed probation on the Tyrolean and instructed him “not to make contact, either directly or indirectly, with specifically named individuals associated with the Signa Group or the Ingbe Private Foundation.”
Presumably for good reason: As recently as February, the Vienna Higher Regional Court had suspected that, in the event of his release, Benko—as the “de facto and economic owner” of the Liechtenstein foundations—would “act through third parties in the manner he has been accustomed to and practiced for years” and could commit criminal offenses.
WKStA Filed an Appeal Against the Ankle Monitor
The WKStA has filed an appeal against the ankle monitor—a decision from the Innsbruck Higher Regional Court is expected in about two weeks. Officially, the statement reads: “In our view, the risk of reoffending cannot be prevented by house arrest,” says WKStA spokesperson Martin Ortner.
On November 4, the Innsbruck Regional Court will hear the charges of aggravated fraud for the first time. In the event of a conviction, the pretrial detention would have to be reviewed. However, a “return” to prison is then unlikely.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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