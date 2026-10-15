Benko Left Prison: Now Under House Arrest

1 hour of free time per day, 3 hours on weekends

The 49-year-old’s newfound freedom—he is under investigation by the Public Prosecutor’s Office for Economic Affairs and Corruption (WKStA) on a total of 16 counts—now includes one hour of free time per day, and as many as three hours on weekends. Benko can go shopping and exercise. It is not known whether he needs personal security for these activities.