Consumer Protection Test
Ready-made Spaghetti Sauce Offers Little in the Way of Flavor
When time is tight, many people turn to ready-made meals. The Upper Austrian Chamber of Labor (AK Oberösterreich) took a closer look at nine refrigerated pasta Bolognese products, evaluating their taste, texture, calorie content, and Nutri-Score, as well as how closely they adhered to the original recipe. The results were mediocre at best.
Even the package sizes vary significantly—from small portions starting at 330 grams to so-called XXL packages containing up to 460 grams. There was also a 1,000-gram bulk package, designed to serve about 2.5 portions. The energy content varies accordingly. Depending on the product, these ready-made meals provide 314 to 580 kcal, which is about 16 to 29 percent of an adult’s daily energy needs.
In addition to the energy content, the nutrient profile also plays a role. The five-tier Nutri-Score provides a rough guide here. According to this system, four products with a B rating offer a comparatively favorable nutrient composition, while the remaining five, with a C rating, fall in the middle range.
Pork gelatin and thickening agents
The traditional “Ragù alla Bolognese” is based on ground beef or a mixture of meats. It also includes vegetables, pancetta, olive oil, wine, and tomatoes—as well as plenty of time for slow simmering. The result is a rich, creamy sauce—completely free of additives. However, industrial sauces have very little in common with this. Pancetta, broth, wine, and even extra-virgin olive oil are entirely absent. Instead, a great deal is done to enhance the creaminess. While flour is actually considered undesirable as a thickener in traditional ragù, ready-made sauces use not only flour but also various types of starch, as well as pork gelatin or the thickening agent xanthan gum.
Sugar, dextrose, maltodextrin, and flavorings
There are also various differences in seasoning. While the original recipe uses seasoning sparingly, industrial products rely much more heavily on herbs, spices, and spice extracts. Added to this are sugar, dextrose, or maltodextrin, as well as flavorings in three cases. In a few cases, there are additional ingredients that deviate from the classic recipe, such as shiitake mushrooms, chicken extract, apple cider vinegar, or lemon juice. Additives such as acidifiers or preservatives are found in four products. Particularly noteworthy: According to the ingredient list, one product even contains a thickening agent and a preservative in the pasta itself.
When it comes to meat, most manufacturers stick to the original recipe. Only one product contains exclusively pork and thus does not adhere to the classic preparation method in this regard either. As for the origin of the meat, five producers rely on Austrian quality, while one manufacturer each uses meat from Germany and the EU. No information was provided for two products.
Most of the pasta was mushy
Spaghetti Bolognese is typically characterized by the combination of al dente pasta with a fruity, spicy, and creamy meat-and-tomato sauce. The ready-made products hardly lived up to these expectations. In none of the products was the pasta al dente as desired; rather, in more than half of them, it was mushy and falling apart. In one-third of the products, the amount of sauce was insufficient, or the Bolognese was generally lacking in flavor. In one case, there was also criticism of the preparation instructions. Despite following the instructions correctly, the product was only lukewarm after being heated in the microwave.
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