Ready-made Spaghetti Sauce Offers Little in the Way of Flavor

Most of the pasta was mushy

Spaghetti Bolognese is typically characterized by the combination of al dente pasta with a fruity, spicy, and creamy meat-and-tomato sauce. The ready-made products hardly lived up to these expectations. In none of the products was the pasta al dente as desired; rather, in more than half of them, it was mushy and falling apart. In one-third of the products, the amount of sauce was insufficient, or the Bolognese was generally lacking in flavor. In one case, there was also criticism of the preparation instructions. Despite following the instructions correctly, the product was only lukewarm after being heated in the microwave.



