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Experience Romeo & Juliet as a musical
The greatest love story of all time is finally returning to Vienna after 20 years! “Romeo & Juliet – in Concert” captivates audiences with big musical hits, a star-studded cast, and spectacular sand art. The “Krone” is giving away 10 pairs of tickets for the show on November 13 at the Wiener Stadthalle!
Love, passion, and a story that has moved people for centuries: After 20 years, the hit musical “Romeo & Juliet” is making its grand comeback in Vienna! On November 13 and 14, 2026, Hall F of the Wiener Stadthalle will be transformed into the stage for one of the world’s most famous love stories.
A Musical Success Around the World
As early as 2005, the German-language premiere of “Romeo & Juliet” at Vienna’s Raimundtheater was met with great enthusiasm. The production was sold out through June 2006. Worldwide, the musical by French composer Gérard Presgurvic has already attracted more than eleven million visitors. Hits such as “Ruler of the World,” “Behold, She Loves,” and “Love” remain unforgettable. The latter, performed by Marjan Shaki and Lukas Perman, even reached number three on the Austrian charts.
New Stars, Familiar Faces
For the new production, the original leads Marjan Shaki and Lukas Perman are returning—this time, however, behind the scenes as producers and artistic directors. On stage, rising star Lukas Mayer takes on the role of Romeo, while Amelie Sarich makes her debut as Juliet. Numerous audience favorites from the original Viennese production are also back: Mark Seibert as Tybalt, Carin Filipčić as the Nurse, Mathias Edenborn as Benvolio, and Peter Lesiak as Mercutio. Annemieke van Dam and André Bauer portray Lady and Lord Capulet. Remaining tickets for the musical are available at the “Krone” ticket shop at ticket.krone.at.
Enter to Win
The “Krone” is giving away 10 pairs of tickets for “Romeo & Juliet – in Concert” on Friday, November 13, 2026, at the Wiener Stadthalle. Simply fill out the form below by the entry deadline of October 22 at 9:00 a.m., and you’ll be entered into the drawing.
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