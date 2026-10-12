Experience Romeo & Juliet as a musical

New Stars, Familiar Faces

For the new production, the original leads Marjan Shaki and Lukas Perman are returning—this time, however, behind the scenes as producers and artistic directors. On stage, rising star Lukas Mayer takes on the role of Romeo, while Amelie Sarich makes her debut as Juliet. Numerous audience favorites from the original Viennese production are also back: Mark Seibert as Tybalt, Carin Filipčić as the Nurse, Mathias Edenborn as Benvolio, and Peter Lesiak as Mercutio. Annemieke van Dam and André Bauer portray Lady and Lord Capulet. Remaining tickets for the musical are available at the “Krone” ticket shop at ticket.krone.at.