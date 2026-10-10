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A Hollywood-style musical experience with VIP treatment!

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10.10.2026 09:58
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/7raymusic)
Porträt von Promotion
Von Promotion

On October 26, 2026, Vienna’s Musikverein will become the stage for the greatest melodies in film history. The “Hollywood Film Concert” transports the audience into the fascinating world of cinema—from epic adventures to moving love stories. The “Krone” is giving away exclusive VIP experiences and coveted top tickets for an unforgettable concert evening!

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A touch of Hollywood at the Vienna Musikverein
The program for the “Hollywood Film Concert” features unforgettable film scores by Ennio Morricone, John Williams, and Hans Zimmer. The program includes the famous themes from “Once Upon a Time in the West,” “Star Wars,” “Harry Potter,” “Jurassic Park,” and “Pirates of the Caribbean,” among others. The music from “James Bond: Casino Royale” and “Indiana Jones” also creates a true Hollywood atmosphere.

The Prague Film Orchestra is a symphonic ensemble founded in 2004 by conductor Jiří Korynta.
The Prague Film Orchestra is a symphonic ensemble founded in 2004 by conductor Jiří Korynta.(Bild: zVg 7RayMusic)

The Prague Film Orchestra, conducted by George Korynta and accompanied by soprano Tehmine Schaeffer, will provide the musical experience. 7RAY will host the evening; as an internationally experienced musician and singer who has himself contributed songs to Hollywood films, he brings a special connection to the world of film music.

7Ray – Host &amp; Organizer
7Ray – Host &amp; Organizer(Bild: zVg 7RayMusic)
Tehmine Schaeffer – Soprano
Tehmine Schaeffer – Soprano(Bild: zVg 7RayMusic)

The Vienna Musikverein provides a special setting for the event. The combination of international film music and a rich concert tradition promises a varied evening for music lovers and movie enthusiasts alike.

Contest: VIP Experience at the Vienna Musikverein
The “Krone” is giving away 5 pairs of exclusive concert tickets for the “Hollywood Film Concert” on October 26 at the Vienna Musikverein.
Among the prizes is the grand prize: 2 pairs of VIP tickets, including a champagne reception
The winners will enjoy the concert from the best seats and, afterward, an exclusive reception with a unique atmosphere in the Gottfried-von-Einem Hall—featuring culinary delights and musical surprises from the soloists.

Fill out the contest entry form now and, with a little luck, experience an unforgettable evening of music!

25 Percent Ticket Discount
If you’d like to secure your seats now, use the promo code KRONE25 to receive a 25 percent discount at the Vienna Musikverein’s official ticket shop.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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