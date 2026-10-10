A Hollywood-style musical experience with VIP treatment!

Contest: VIP Experience at the Vienna Musikverein

The “Krone” is giving away 5 pairs of exclusive concert tickets for the “Hollywood Film Concert” on October 26 at the Vienna Musikverein.

Among the prizes is the grand prize: 2 pairs of VIP tickets, including a champagne reception

The winners will enjoy the concert from the best seats and, afterward, an exclusive reception with a unique atmosphere in the Gottfried-von-Einem Hall—featuring culinary delights and musical surprises from the soloists.