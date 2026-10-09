Millions transferred:
Now the terrorist sympathizer knows when he has to appear in court
Mustafa A. is stateless and has been living in Austria since 2016. The 33-year-old, originally from Gaza, is alleged to have established the online platform “Gaza Now,” which has about four to five million followers. Propaganda for the terrorist organizations Hamas, Hezbollah, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), the Al-Quds Brigades, the Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades, and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) was apparently the order of the day there. Among other things, killings, hostage-takings, and desecration of corpses are said to have been condoned or even openly celebrated. It is also likely that large sums of money were collected as donations for the Palestinian terrorist groups.
“This Isn’t About Peanuts”
“In this case, it’s really not about peanuts,” confirms Ulrike Breiteneder of the Linz District Attorney’s Office. An analysis of electronic devices seized during house searches revealed, for example, that approximately $4.5 million in cryptocurrency may have been funneled through illicit channels. Furthermore, 200,000 euros and 300,000 dollars are said to have been transferred via bank and PayPal accounts.
Caught on the Run
When Mustafa A. realized the net was closing in on him, he fled Austria. In September 2025, however, the stateless man was apprehended at Amsterdam Airport, and two months later he was extradited. He has been in pretrial detention ever since.
A Whole Host of Charges
The public prosecutor’s office charged Mustafa A. with membership in a terrorist association, membership in a criminal organization, financing of terrorism, incitement to commit terrorist offenses, and money laundering. Starting December 11, he must answer these charges before a jury panel at the Linz Regional Court.
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