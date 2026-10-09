Now the terrorist sympathizer knows when he has to appear in court

Mustafa A. is stateless and has been living in Austria since 2016. The 33-year-old, originally from Gaza, is alleged to have established the online platform “Gaza Now,” which has about four to five million followers. Propaganda for the terrorist organizations Hamas, Hezbollah, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), the Al-Quds Brigades, the Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades, and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) was apparently the order of the day there. Among other things, killings, hostage-takings, and desecration of corpses are said to have been condoned or even openly celebrated. It is also likely that large sums of money were collected as donations for the Palestinian terrorist groups.