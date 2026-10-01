Automatic Draft

There is great sorrow and sympathy over the far-too-early death of former Health Minister Andrea Kdolsky. On Wednesday, she lost her battle with cancer—three years ago, she had gone public with her diagnosis. But she didn’t do it to elicit pity; she wanted to encourage others facing the same struggle. That is also Philipp Ita’s firm conviction. The publisher and manager and the physician were a couple for eight years, beginning in 2007. They parted ways amicably, and their friendship endured until the very end. This was also true of his wife, Claudia, who remained in close contact with Kdolsky until the end.