"We'll miss her voice!"
Automatic Draft
Lower Austrian publisher Philipp Ita and Andrea Kdolsky were once a couple. Their friendship endured even after their separation and was always seen by outsiders as a very close one. This makes the farewell to his “Intima”—who lost her battle with cancer on Wednesday—all the more emotional.
There is great sorrow and sympathy over the far-too-early death of former Health Minister Andrea Kdolsky. On Wednesday, she lost her battle with cancer—three years ago, she had gone public with her diagnosis. But she didn’t do it to elicit pity; she wanted to encourage others facing the same struggle. That is also Philipp Ita’s firm conviction. The publisher and manager and the physician were a couple for eight years, beginning in 2007. They parted ways amicably, and their friendship endured until the very end. This was also true of his wife, Claudia, who remained in close contact with Kdolsky until the end.
A woman with edges, rough spots, and a mind of her own
This makes the words he chose to bid farewell to his close friend all the more touching when he wrote publicly on Facebook: “Dr. Andrea Kdolsky was many things: a doctor, a politician, a manager, an author, a dedicated advocate, and a woman who never shied away from responsibility or from engaging in discourse.” She gave a voice to many who had none. She always addressed problems directly and without beating around the bush. A woman with rough edges, sharp corners, and a strong opinion.
And so he continues: “The past three years were marked by a battle that Andrea fought with extraordinary courage. She went public about her cancer. Not to elicit pity, but to encourage others facing the same illness. She spoke openly about her illness, about the difficult moments, about hope, and about living with the diagnosis. Courage that she herself possessed until the very end.”
If it were up to Ita, it wouldn’t be entirely accurate to say that Andrea Kdolsky lost her battle with cancer: “Because what remains is far more than the memory of her illness. What remains is her energy, her laughter, her spirit, the many beautiful and fun times—and her humanity.”
Mourning a Friend
Toward the end, he becomes particularly emotional, taking readers along on his journey of reflection: “Andrea, in your last three years, you showed us what it means to remain brave, optimistic, and confident even in the hardest of times. We’ll miss your voice. But it won’t fall silent.”
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