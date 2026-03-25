According to intelligence reports:
Russian drone strikes power plant in Estonia
According to the Estonian intelligence service, a Russian drone crashed into a power plant in the Baltic country. Initial reports indicate that no one was injured.
The drone struck “the chimney of the Auvere power plant,” according to a statement from the ISS intelligence service. The energy infrastructure was not damaged, and no one was injured. Another Russian drone had entered Latvian airspace during the night. Justice Minister Liisa-Ly Pakosta announced a special government session. According to initial investigations, the drone was likely not deliberately steered toward Estonia, but rather a result of mutual drone attacks by the two warring parties and defense efforts using jammers.
Ukrainian drones targeted Baltic Sea ports
Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces attacked Russia with large swarms of drones, triggering several fires in the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga. The Ministry of Defense in Moscow reported 398 enemy long-range drones over many parts of Russia, which were allegedly intercepted. According to the Russian state news agency TASS, it was the most severe drone attack from Ukraine recorded to date.
It followed a day on which Russia had launched not only missiles but also a record number of nearly 950 combat drones toward Ukraine. Two waves of attacks on Tuesday night and during the day resulted in deaths, injuries, and severe damage. In the western Ukrainian city of Lviv (Lemberg), historic buildings in the Old Town, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, were damaged. On Monday, Ukrainian drones hadattacked oil tanks in the Black Sea port of Primorsk.
Frequent airspace violations by Russian drones
In the course of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, which has been ongoing for more than four years, drones have repeatedly been spotted in the airspace of European NATO countries near airports and military facilities, including in Germany.
Russian drones or military aircraft have also repeatedly violated the airspace of Poland, the Baltic states, and Romania, among others.
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