Russian drone strikes power plant in Estonia

The drone struck “the chimney of the Auvere power plant,” according to a statement from the ISS intelligence service. The energy infrastructure was not damaged, and no one was injured. Another Russian drone had entered Latvian airspace during the night. Justice Minister Liisa-Ly Pakosta announced a special government session. According to initial investigations, the drone was likely not deliberately steered toward Estonia, but rather a result of mutual drone attacks by the two warring parties and defense efforts using jammers.