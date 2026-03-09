ORF upheaval: “Once again, it’s up to women to fix things”

ORF upheaval shortly before the Song Contest

The SPÖ welcomes the "swift and consistent" action taken by the committee "in view of the apparently serious allegations," according to media spokesman Klaus Seltenheim. The allegations must now be clarified and the person concerned protected. For the ORF, it is now important as a first step that it continues to be well managed. After all, it has to host a huge event in Vienna in May, the Eurovision Song Contest, which has its own political explosiveness.