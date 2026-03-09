Weißmann resigns
ORF upheaval: “Once again, it’s up to women to fix things”
The surprise resignation of Roland Weißmann as director general has caused a political earthquake in the country. While the SPÖ praises the swift action of the foundation board and the Greens welcome the resignation, the NEOS are pushing ahead and demanding a reform of the ORF committees.
The reason for the resignation is allegations of sexual harassment against Roland Weißmann. He denies them, and according to his lawyer, they have not been verified. However, the ORF Foundation Board had given Weißmann an ultimatum, which he preempted by resigning.
ORF upheaval shortly before the Song Contest
The SPÖ welcomes the "swift and consistent" action taken by the committee "in view of the apparently serious allegations," according to media spokesman Klaus Seltenheim. The allegations must now be clarified and the person concerned protected. For the ORF, it is now important as a first step that it continues to be well managed. After all, it has to host a huge event in Vienna in May, the Eurovision Song Contest, which has its own political explosiveness.
It is telling that, as so often, it is women who once again have to sort things out.
SPÖ-Mediensprecher Klaus Seltenheim
Bild: APA/TOBIAS STEINMAURER
Transparent process demanded
Ingrid Thurnher, who was most recently radio director, is taking over the leadership of ORF on an interim basis. She is an extremely experienced and highly competent media manager, Seltenheim praised her. "It is significant that, as so often, it is women who once again have to put things right," said the SPÖ media spokesperson. He is calling for a transparent process for the new appointment.
Previously, the NEOS had already called for a "transparent, professional, and objective procedure" in the appointment of Weißmann's successor. Only "absolute transparency" could restore trust in the ORF, NEOS Secretary General Douglas Hoyos explained in a press release. He therefore does not want to comment on the matter. "The assessment of such allegations is the responsibility of the appropriate authorities," he explained in a press release.
Government goal: depoliticize ORF
NEOS Secretary General Hoyos recalls the federal government's commitment to depoliticize ORF as part of an overall reform. Now he sees an opportunity to do so. "For us at NEOS, only a transparent and legally compliant process within the framework of the new appointment can restore trust," he emphasized.
Hoyos also brought up old demands made by his party. Instead of a foundation board, in which the various political camps gather in so-called circles of friends, there should be an independent supervisory board. This board should appoint and supervise a management board with a clear distribution of responsibilities. The NEOS politician is convinced that this would prevent the ORF from "continuing to degenerate into a plaything of changing governments."
Sigrid Maurer, media spokesperson for the Green Party, welcomes Roland Weißmann's resignation as correct and necessary. She also sees it as a mandate for the entire ORF: "A modern public broadcaster needs a corporate culture and structures that prevent abuse of power, protect those affected, and create a safe working environment in which respect and integrity are a matter of course," Maurer said in a statement.
Former ORF star Sonja Sagmeister spoke out on the matter:
"It hurt me"
TV journalist Sonja Sagmeister had previously voiced clear criticism of the working environment at ORF. She has now spoken out again. "Today is a special day for me," tweeted long-time ORF journalist Sonja Sagmeister. She said she had been fired twice by ORF Director General Roland Weißmann personally. Standing up against abuses such as "commissioned interviews" and hatred from men had "harmed" her.
