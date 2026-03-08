Super-G: Val di Fassa
ÖSV women beaten by Italian triumph
There was nothing to be gained for Austria's women skiers in the Super-G in Val di Fassa! Cornelia Hütter finished seventh (+0.44 seconds) behind Italian winner Elena Curtoni. Norway's Kajsa Vickhoff Lie came second (+0.26) and Italy's Asja Zenere surprised everyone by finishing third (+0.27). Germany's Emma Aicher was eliminated in the ball fight.
Elena Curtoni secured Italy's third victory in the third Ski World Cup race in Val di Fassa. The 35-year-old won Sunday's Super-G ahead of Norway's Kajsa Vickhoff Lie (+0.26 seconds) and her compatriot Asja Zenere (+0.27). With New Zealander Alice Robinson finishing fourth and Sofia Goggia only ninth, the race for the Super-G crystal globe remains open until the final in Kvitfjell. Cornelia Hütter was the best Austrian, finishing seventh.
The Styrian was only 44 hundredths of a second behind the winner. Nadine Fest (+0.83) was the second-best Austrian in 14th place (after 50 competitors), but narrowly missed out on a ticket to the final in two weeks with her best result of the season. Mirjam Puchner, Nina Ortlieb, and Ariane Rädler were ultimately far from the top places. The ÖSV trio finished around 20th place. For the ÖSV women, it was already the 13th Super-G without a podium finish.
Here are the results in detail:
Long wait for Curtoni
International Women's Day was a day of celebration, especially for Curtoni, who celebrated her fourth World Cup victory. The two downhill races in Val di Fassa on Friday and Saturday were won by her teammate Laura Pirovano, who finished eighth on Sunday. "It's really incredible to be on the podium and to win as well," said Curtoni in an interview with ORF. "It was just full attack. I just tried to ski as well as I can. It worked." The Italian last won a downhill race in St. Moritz in December 2022. "I'm not getting any younger, so it's not getting any easier. But I kept fighting, I kept at it. I knew I still had it in me."
A small downer for the Italian women was that Goggia lost a better placing in the final section and with it the chance of winning the Super-G crystal globe early. Goggia is now 63 points ahead of Robinson and can seal the deal in Norway in two weeks' time. Meanwhile, Germany's Emma Aicher no longer has a chance of winning the small globe after crashing out on a twisting course.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.