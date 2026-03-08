ÖSV women beaten by Italian triumph

Long wait for Curtoni

International Women's Day was a day of celebration, especially for Curtoni, who celebrated her fourth World Cup victory. The two downhill races in Val di Fassa on Friday and Saturday were won by her teammate Laura Pirovano, who finished eighth on Sunday. "It's really incredible to be on the podium and to win as well," said Curtoni in an interview with ORF. "It was just full attack. I just tried to ski as well as I can. It worked." The Italian last won a downhill race in St. Moritz in December 2022. "I'm not getting any younger, so it's not getting any easier. But I kept fighting, I kept at it. I knew I still had it in me."