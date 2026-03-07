Babler speech now live
Ludwig: “Party conference will go down in history”
A party conference between solidarity and string concerts: Andreas Babler is standing for re-election at the Vienna Exhibition Center (krone.at reports live). Although the Vice-Chancellor is the only candidate standing for election, the pressure is high—the red mutiny power games were too chaotic and too open. The party leader is currently giving his speech, with the election expected in the early afternoon.
A party conference as a percentage test is taking place for the SPÖ in Vienna. SPÖ leader Babler has no opponents, but he does have to fight for a good result. Social democracy has been deeply divided, and not just since the chaotic weeks surrounding a possible challenge from former Chancellor Christian Kern. Since Babler took over the party, it has also lost around 20,000 members.
- Almost on time, shortly after 10:30 a.m., the vice-chancellor began his speech with a tribute to the power of women, a look at the crisis region of Iran, and thanks to Peter Kaiser, for whom this is his last party conference as governor.
- The announcement of Babler's election results is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the latest. However, numerous motions, most of them from the notorious Vienna Section 8, could delay the proceedings.
- There were minor protests outside the Vienna exhibition hall. The party conference was opened with a speech by the powerful Mayor of Vienna, Michael Ludwig. "Everyone can learn from this example," he said, showering praise on the new, old women's chairwoman Eva-Maria Holzleitner for her re-election with 98.92 percent of the vote. A hidden hint to the delegates for the election of the party leader?
- Most party members expect a good election result for Babler. At the last party conference in Graz, Babler won around 88.8 percent of the vote.
Follow the party conference here in the live ticker or above in the livestream:
Solidarity effect after Kern's maneuver?
"It won't help," was a phrase heard frequently in the run-up to the SPÖ party conference when talking to Social Democrats about the starting position and their voting behavior. After achieving the worst party result in history and even worse polls within his own ranks, Vice-Chancellor Babler is now only tolerated, but he is still the only real candidate.
Former Chancellor Kern admitted to considering taking over, but decided against running, despite already having held talks with Head of State Alexander Van der Bellen. This maneuver did not please Babler's critics and is now likely to lead to a kind of solidarity effect at the party conference.
Many party members predicted a solid result in the 80 percent range for their party leader in the run-up to the election. "It's sad enough that there is no one else. An opposing candidate would have been good for democracy and would have led to a clear decision," a senior member of the party told the Krone newspaper.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
