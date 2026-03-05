Billions at stake
Post withdraws from bidding race for lotteries
The government plans to put the coveted lottery license up for tender again soon. In addition to the top dog Casinos, gambling giant Brightstar (IGT) is also positioning itself. However, the group is now losing an important partner. The Post Office is leaving the consortium, with the state holding company ÖBAG also pulling the strings in the background.
Several interested parties are positioning themselves for the tender for gambling licenses, including the US group Brightstar, which wants to bid as part of a consortium. The Austrian Post Office was also on board until now, but has now shelved its plans.
Austrian Post does not want a gambling license after all
"We do not plan to participate as Austrian Post or as a shareholder in a consortium in the tender process," said the company, in which the Republic holds a 50 percent stake. However, as the tender process continues to be delayed, Austrian Post has decided to withdraw and focus on other areas of business.
The decision is likely to have been made around a month ago. Because the government is behind schedule with the licenses, the new award is likely to be postponed.
Clinch in ÖBAG
But the Republic also plays a role. Both the current license holder, Casinos Austria, and the Post are part of the portfolio. A situation in which two state-owned companies cannibalize each other was probably something they wanted to avoid. However, ÖBAG does not want to comment to the Krone. "No comment," it says. In any case, the Post's move has angered the casinos, as the Post is also a partner of the monopolist.
Bidding race remains exciting
However, this does not mean that Brightstar is now withdrawing. The company emphasized to the Krone newspaper that it is currently putting together "a strong consortium for the Austrian lottery concession tender" and continues to see "great interest from Austrian partners." In addition, other international players are likely to position themselves. It remains exciting to see who will ultimately win the jackpot.
