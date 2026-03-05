Post withdraws from bidding race for lotteries

Clinch in ÖBAG

But the Republic also plays a role. Both the current license holder, Casinos Austria, and the Post are part of the portfolio. A situation in which two state-owned companies cannibalize each other was probably something they wanted to avoid. However, ÖBAG does not want to comment to the Krone. "No comment," it says. In any case, the Post's move has angered the casinos, as the Post is also a partner of the monopolist.