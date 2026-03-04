Owner reported
Carriage horse collapsed: euthanized on site
These are images that are likely to send a cold shiver down the spine of more than just animal lovers. On Wednesday, a carriage horse collapsed in Vienna-Simmering. The animal was in such poor condition that it had to be euthanized on the street...
The horse collapsed on Haidestraße near a bus stop. Eyewitnesses from the Association Against Animal Factories reported that the driver of the carriage initially made no effort to remove the animal's harness and bridle – only helpers who rushed to the scene took appropriate action.
Horse old and emaciated
The police also arrived shortly afterwards and secured the road. A veterinarian who was called to the scene determined that the horse was in poor general condition. Not only was the animal already about 30 years old, but its nutritional status also left much to be desired. The animal's ribs are clearly visible in photos. As the horse was extremely weak, it was decided to euthanize the black horse on the spot.
The horse's owner does not enjoy a very good reputation among his colleagues, as the "Krone" newspaper learned. The farm has also been reported several times for the conditions in which the horses are kept and the way they are treated. After Wednesday's incident, another report was filed and the official veterinarian was also notified.
Owner reported several times
With good care, horses can live to be 30 years old or older, but normally the animals are already enjoying their retirement in the pasture by then. The owner of the horse that had the accident on Wednesday has an unlimited business license for a total of four teams of two horses each.
The incident is likely to reignite the debate surrounding horse-drawn carriages in Vienna. Although the majority of operators strive to ensure species-appropriate husbandry and transparency, a few bad apples continue to cast the industry in a bad light. Some animal welfare organizations, including the VGT, are calling for a complete ban on horse-drawn carriages in Vienna.
