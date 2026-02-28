krone.at live ticker
US and Israel launch attack on Iran
According to its own statements, Israel has launched a preemptive strike against Iran. The US has joined the "massive attack." The Israeli population has been warned of a possible counterstrike.
"The State of Israel has launched a preemptive strike against Iran to eliminate threats to the State of Israel," Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced shortly after 7 a.m. CET on Saturday.
According to Iranian state media, three explosions of unknown origin were heard in central Tehran. Thick smoke rose into the air. Shortly thereafter, it became known that the US was participating in the military strike.
The most important facts in brief:
- Israel says it has launched a "preemptive strike" against Iran. Explosions were heard in central Tehran, and thick smoke rose into the air.
- The US is participating in the "massive attacks" against targets in Iran. The attack had been planned for a long time.
- Israel reports Iranian missile attacks – shortly before 9:30 a.m. CET, air raid sirens were sounded. The population had already been warned and civilian air traffic had been halted .
Read the latest events in the live ticker here:
According to Israeli defense circles, this had been coordinated with the US and prepared for months. The date of the attack is said to have been set weeks ago.
Current images from Iran:
Air raid sirens sounded
Airraid sirens weresoundedin Israel to warn the population of a possible counterstrike by Iran, according to the Israeli military. Residents were urged to move to shelters. Israeli airspace was closed to civilian air traffic.
Attack in the midst of negotiations
The attacks took place in the midst of new negotiations between the US and Iran. Washington and Tehran had already negotiated over Iran's controversial nuclear program last year before Israel attacked Iran. The US joined the air strikes and bombed key nuclear facilities. Iranian air forces then fired ballistic missiles at Israel.
"All-out war"
Iran's leadership recently emphasized its willingness to reach an agreement as well as to escalate militarily. President Masoud Pezeshkian threatened"all-out war" if Khamenei were to be attacked. Khamenei himself warned the US in early February: "The Americans should know that if they start a war, this time it will be a regional war." Iran does not want war and will not start one.
