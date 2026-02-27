“Anyone who wants to leave should do so TODAY!”

Increased activity at nuclear facilities in Iran

Before Operation Midnight Hammer last year, Iran had around 440 kilograms of uranium with a purity of 60 percent – enough for several nuclear weapons, according to experts, if the material were to be further processed. The whereabouts and condition of these stocks are currently unclear. Since then, Iran has not allowed inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) at the destroyed sites; experts can only monitor them via satellite.