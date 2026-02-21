"Krone" survey
Debate over longer military service divides the country
The debate over longer basic military service and a referendum on the issue is dividing the country, as a recent Krone survey shows. Forty-nine percent believe that basic military service is too short, while 39 percent consider the current six months to be appropriate. Fifty-three percent are against a referendum.
The "Institute for Demoscopy and Data Analysis IFDD" conducted a large survey on the currently hotly debated topic of compulsory military service on behalf of "Krone." 2,600 Austrians aged 16 and over who are eligible to vote were surveyed. The margin of error is a maximum of 1.9 percent.
According to the survey, 49 percent of respondents consider basic military service to be too short, while 39 percent consider the current six months to be appropriate. 53 percent are against a referendum altogether.
Particularly interesting: the greatest support for extending military service is found among ÖVP voters, at 67 percent, followed by NEOS voters, at 54 percent. The Pinks are putting the brakes on this issue, acting against the will of their supporters.
FPÖ supporters are in favor by an average of 48 percent. The least sympathy for extending basic military service is among red voters, at 38 percent. Even among the Greens, acceptance is higher, at 43 percent. However, 90 percent demand improvements for basic military service personnel in the event of an extension!
Support for extending alternative service is even greater: 84 percent of ÖVP voters and 76 percent of NEOS voters are in favor. Among FPÖ and SPÖ supporters, the figures are 62 percent and 51 percent, respectively.
On the fundamental question of whether universal conscription should be retained at all, a clear majority of 73 percent are in favor. When asked whether conscription should be abolished and a professional army introduced, 34 percent answer yes.
This is how Austrians responded:
The majority is against a referendum
It is also interesting to note that the majority of ÖVP supporters (52 percent) are against the referendum proposed by Chancellor Christian Stocker. Of the 2,600 respondents, 53 are against and 42 are in favor of a referendum. The rest did not respond. "Overall, the prevailing view is that an extension should not necessarily be decided by referendum," says IFDD Managing Director Christoph Haselmayer.
A majority would be in favor of an extension, but only on the clear condition that structural improvements in training, organization, and equipment are also considered. "Extensions without qualitative improvements find less support. There is no blank check for longer service: acceptance will only come with genuine reform," says Haselmayer.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.