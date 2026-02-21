Debate over longer military service divides the country

The majority is against a referendum

It is also interesting to note that the majority of ÖVP supporters (52 percent) are against the referendum proposed by Chancellor Christian Stocker. Of the 2,600 respondents, 53 are against and 42 are in favor of a referendum. The rest did not respond. "Overall, the prevailing view is that an extension should not necessarily be decided by referendum," says IFDD Managing Director Christoph Haselmayer.