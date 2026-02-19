“They were all so warm and friendly with each other!”

The police are treating it as a murder and attempted suicide, and the investigation is ongoing. Friends of the family, who wish to remain anonymous, cannot believe it: "The three of them were always so loving and warm with each other," is the unanimous opinion. The assumption among the population is that the child had a fatal accident, causing the mother to react impulsively and no longer want to live. The social media profile paints a loving picture of the 30-year-old mother, everything revolves around her son and her love for him.