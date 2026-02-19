Andrew arrested
Photos show the police operation in Sandringham!
First images show the police raid on the royal estate in Sandringham, Norfolk. The "Krone" has obtained footage showing several officers in unmarked police cars arriving at Wood Farm in Sandringham, the current residence of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
The background to the operation is the affair surrounding US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. According to consistent media reports, former Prince Andrew was arrested on Thursday.
He is accused of "misconduct in public office" – a criminal offense under British law that encompasses the intentional abuse or neglect of a public position. There has been no official confirmation from the police or Buckingham Palace as yet.
Epstein connection
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has already had to face significant consequences as a result of his connection to Epstein. In 2019, he had to relinquish all royal duties, and in October, King Charles III stripped him of his princely title. Andrew also had to vacate his residence, Royal Lodge in Windsor.
Civil lawsuit for abuse
In 2022, the 66-year-old settled a civil lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre, who had accused him of sexually abusing her as a minor. Giuffre died by suicide in April. Andrew continues to deny any wrongdoing and has not yet commented on the new allegations. In addition, Thames Valley Police are currently investigating another case in which a woman is alleged to have been taken to an address in Windsor.
The photos document the moment when the investigation visibly became serious—and the police intervened directly on royal property for the first time.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.