Austerity measures hit the Danube Island Festival: What’s changing

Around 200 artists are set to rock the Danube Island this year. Their performances will also be longer. According to Neumayer, this is in response to the wishes of festival visitors. This time, the focus will be even more on local performers than usual. However, that doesn't mean that there won't be any international stars. Especially in these difficult times, the Danube Island Festival wants to give the Viennese three days to enjoy themselves together without having to pay admission, it continues.