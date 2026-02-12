"Krone" knows the details
Austerity measures hit the Danube Island Festival: What’s changing
So now it's official: even the Danube Island Festival will not be spared by the current austerity measures. Europe's largest open-air festival will have to downsize. The "Krone" has all the latest news about the Danube Island Festival.
The upcoming edition will feature fewer stages (14 instead of 16) and fewer acts. The reason: rising costs and a tight budget.
Around 200 artists are set to rock the Danube Island this year. Their performances will also be longer. According to Neumayer, this is in response to the wishes of festival visitors. This time, the focus will be even more on local performers than usual. However, that doesn't mean that there won't be any international stars. Especially in these difficult times, the Danube Island Festival wants to give the Viennese three days to enjoy themselves together without having to pay admission, it continues.
These are also challenging times for us economically. We therefore have to plan with a great deal of prudence. But the Danube Island Festival will remain free of charge.
Jörg Neumayer, Landesparteisekretär der SPÖ Wien und Donauinselfest-Veranstalter
The inclusion offer and the focus on sustainability are to be further expanded. In addition, this year's island festival will again last only three days instead of four, as was the case last year. That's because there was a pre-opening for the first time. But those aren't the only changes...
This year, the Danube Island Festival will be held from July 3 to 5, the first weekend of the summer holidays in the eastern region. The reason for this is that the Austrian Grand Prix will take place in Spielberg on June 28. The organizers want to maintain the high visitor numbers. Preparations are still underway. More details are expected in March.
