Calorie bombs on TV: advertising ban under scrutiny

The clear assessment of Professor Hoppichler, head physician at the Barmherzige Brüder hospital in Salzburg and director of the SIPCAN Institute: "I believe that the advertising ban definitely has an impact! In any case, more than the sugar tax. In the UK, it didn't do much good. Children actually gained weight. The industry replaced sweets with sweeteners. So the sweetness of a drink hasn't changed at all. And scientific studies show that sweeteners can cause weight gain, and even carcinogenic effects have been described with high consumption."