US technology enables Russian war crimes

Not the first violation of sanctions

Ubiquiti now faces legal problems for violating US export regulations, because ignorance is no defense in this case. According to experts, the company has the means to track its products, for example through serial numbers. Back in 2014, Ubiquiti had to pay a fine because components turned up in Iran – a violation of the sanctions imposed on the mullah regime. Robert Pera, founder and CEO of Ubiquiti, said at the time: "This cannot happen again. If it does, I will be in big trouble."