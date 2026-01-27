Uterus removed
Botched surgery in Linz: What those responsible have to say
A young woman can no longer have children due to a fatal misdiagnosis; her healthy uterus was removed at Kepler University Hospital in Linz, according to a report in the "Krone" newspaper. This is not the first scandal to rock the university hospital. Now the first official reactions are coming in.
"As Medical Director of Kepler University Hospital, I regret the incident and, of course, we take this event very seriously. The safety, well-being, and trust of our patients are our top priority," writes Medical Director Dr. Karl-Heinz Stadlbauer in response to a request from the "Krone."
He went on to explain: "Even though a minimal residual risk can never be completely ruled out in a medical context, as in the present case, we do everything in our power to keep risks as low as possible. Immediately after the incident became known, we therefore critically reviewed all internal processes and guidelines several times and conducted training to raise awareness."
"We remain open to discussion"
Legally, the matter is far from settled, and Dr. Stadlbauer says: "We have also offered psychological support to the person concerned and referred her several times to the objective review by the Upper Austrian Patient and Care Representative. We remain available to her and her legal representative for discussions to clarify all outstanding issues."
This incident is yet another symptom of the urgent need for action at Kepler University Hospital.
SPÖ-Gesundheitssprecher Peter Binder
SP health spokesperson awaits special inspection
SPÖ health spokesperson Peter Binder was also reached by the "Krone" for a statement. "This incident is another symptom of the urgent need for action at Kepler University Hospital." And he is eagerly awaiting the results of the special audit of the hospital system in Upper Austria requested by the Provincial Court of Auditors, Upper Austria's SPÖ, Greens, and NEOS.
"Why does this always happen at KUK?"
"We have this great and not-so-cheap university hospital, but there are still problems with the processes and management. Why are people still leaving some departments and there are still obvious problems with the organization?" says Binder, who also asks: "Why do such mistakes always seem to happen at KUK? We don't hear anything negative about the religious hospitals, except that there are strikes."
Statement from health spokesperson still pending
The "Krone" has, of course, already asked Deputy Governor and Health Minister Christine Haberlander (VP) for her response, which will be added as soon as it arrives.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.