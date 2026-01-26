Kneissl now set to lose citizenship

Application for revocation in preparation

As the NEOS party explained to the "Krone" newspaper, the pink European spokesperson Dominik Oberhofer is currently drafting a comprehensive statement of facts, which is expected to be submitted shortly and should result in the revocation of citizenship. "As a liberal, I am deeply convinced that our freedom of expression must also tolerate the gaffes of former FPÖ politician and FPÖ Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl. Nevertheless, the question arises as to why Kneissl continues to appear prominently as 'Austria's former foreign minister' when she so obviously despises and hates our country," explains NEOS club chairman Yannick Shetty.