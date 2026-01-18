Austrian-Chechen (18) planned embassy terror attack

Murderous plan matured after IS oath of allegiance

Now comes the next spectacular case involving a teenage IS fanatic. The suspect was tried before the Berlin Court of Appeal. The Chechen, who was born in Austria and lived here for several years – most recently with his mother, two brothers, and sister in a refugee shelter in Potsdam – was charged with planning an attack on the Israeli embassy in the German metropolis in February 2025 at the latest, after pledging allegiance to IS.