Bomb-making from the Internet
Austrian-Chechen (18) planned embassy terror attack
Austria's first female head of the secret service warned of the highly dangerous terrorist trend in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper – and now, as if to confirm her warning, a planned attack by a young IS fanatic has been prevented: an 18-year-old Austro-Chechen born here wanted to cause a bloodbath at the Israeli embassy in Berlin with a bomb attack.
As reported, DSN Director Sylvia Mayer had confirmed the frightening development of children's bedrooms becoming crime scenes. In 2024, almost every second terror suspect in Austria was under the age of 18. In any case, since Hamas's terrible attack on Israel more than two years ago, Islamic State has regained popularity, partly through TikTok hate preachers and radical influencers.
Murderous plan matured after IS oath of allegiance
Now comes the next spectacular case involving a teenage IS fanatic. The suspect was tried before the Berlin Court of Appeal. The Chechen, who was born in Austria and lived here for several years – most recently with his mother, two brothers, and sister in a refugee shelter in Potsdam – was charged with planning an attack on the Israeli embassy in the German metropolis in February 2025 at the latest, after pledging allegiance to IS.
Bomb-making instructions from the internet
According to the investigating authorities, Ahkmad E. wanted to cause a bloodbath with either a homemade letter bomb or a knife and kill as many "infidels" as possible. He had obtained the instructions for building the infernal machine on the internet.
However, he failed to obtain the explosives. The 18-year-old therefore wanted to flee to Saudi Arabia and join the radical Islamist murder gang as a fighter. To finance his trip, he had taken out two mobile phone contracts and sold the accompanying cell phones, which he had used to chat with IS supporters via messaging services. However, he was stopped and arrested at Berlin-Brandenburg Airport.
Defendant appears remorseful and reformed in court
In court, the Austro-Chechen appeared reformed and remorseful. According to his statements, the now 19-year-old had become radicalized during a visit to his father in Chechnya, which lasted several months. There, he turned to IS out of hatred for Russia. The reason was a personal crisis, accompanied by a lack of direction and perspective.
Ahkmad E. vigorously denied that he had actually planned an attack. He claimed that he was merely seeking recognition from other IS supporters. However, the judge found the young defendant to be highly lacking in empathy. Due to "delayed maturity," the 18-year-old at the time of the offense was sentenced to three years in juvenile detention for, among other things, a serious act of violence that endangered the state.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.