ÖVP, SPÖ, and Greens agree on electronic tags for dangerous individuals

A Krone report on the demand by three SPÖ leaders caused a stir. The red Styrian party leader Max Lercher and the two ministers Eva-Maria Holzleitner and Anna Sporrer spoke out in favor of introducing electronic ankle monitors after the recent tragic murders of two women in Austria. "I say this in no uncertain terms: protection against violence is a men's issue. We can no longer pretend that violence against women is a 'women's issue' – it is a problem for men. Politicians must act now!" said Lercher – and his words fell on receptive ears.