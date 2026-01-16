According to a report in the Kronen Zeitung
ÖVP, SPÖ, and Greens agree on electronic tags for dangerous individuals
The red coalition rushed ahead with the demand for electronic ankle bracelets as a "tough barrier against dangerous individuals" – and the other parties followed suit. The powerful ÖVP Interior Minister Gerhard Karner "expressly" welcomes the initiative. The Greens also see it as a "sensible addition."
A Krone report on the demand by three SPÖ leaders caused a stir. The red Styrian party leader Max Lercher and the two ministers Eva-Maria Holzleitner and Anna Sporrer spoke out in favor of introducing electronic ankle monitors after the recent tragic murders of two women in Austria. "I say this in no uncertain terms: protection against violence is a men's issue. We can no longer pretend that violence against women is a 'women's issue' – it is a problem for men. Politicians must act now!" said Lercher – and his words fell on receptive ears.
Greens for more protection against violence
Green Party women's spokesperson Meri Disoski told the Kronen Zeitung newspaper: "Electronic ankle bracelets can be a useful addition in high-risk cases. However, they must not replace pre-trial detention, they do not automatically prevent violence, and they can be psychologically stressful for victims of violence themselves. Protection against violence must never be placed on the shoulders of the victims."
ÖVP Interior Minister Gerhard Karner is even clearer: "The initiative by the Minister of Justice and the Minister for Women to introduce ankle bracelets for dangerous individuals is expressly welcomed—especially for Islamist extremists. Recent cases show very clearly that Islamist dangerous individuals continue to radicalize even after serving their sentences, and that misogyny is also a relevant component of this form of extremism. This measure will enable effective countermeasures to be taken at an early stage."
Political solidarity
According to the ministry, violence against women and misogyny are also an inherent part of Islamist extremism. An ankle bracelet for high-risk dangerous individuals as a condition of release from prison must therefore also apply to Islamist dangerous individuals. The Minister of the Interior fully supports the introduction of electronic tags for violent offenders and high-risk Islamist offenders – and thus automatically also a corresponding bill proposed by Minister of Justice Sporrer.
