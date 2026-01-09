Iran wants freedom: Will the Supreme Leader flee to Putin?

Lack of external support – flight to Moscow?

On the political stage, the mullahs' regime can no longer count on much solidarity. Russia is heavily involved in the war in Ukraine, both militarily and economically, and has few resources available to support Iran. However, rumors suggest that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has a plan to flee to Moscow. There, he could at least keep company with former Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, whose overthrow also meant the loss of an important friend for the mullahs. The terrorist groups Hamas and Hezbollah have also been severely weakened militarily by Israel.