Man lay in pain for hours in the wrong hospital

Red Cross not allowed to transport patient

According to the Red Cross, the man was told in Gmünd that he would be transferred because no doctor was available. The "Krone" newspaper tracked down the 21-year-old and spoke to him: "The hospital staff were very nice, but they only gave me strong painkillers. My leg was cooled and X-rayed. It was hanging down crookedly and hurt like hell even when I moved it. Thanks to the medication, I was just about able to bear the pain when I was resting," the young man described.