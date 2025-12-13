Alert! Car attack on Christmas market planned

Call in a mosque?

The suspects' plan was "to use a vehicle to carry out an attack on a Christmas market", emphasized the spokeswoman for the Munich Public Prosecutor General's Office. According to the current state of the investigation, the Egyptian is said to have called on the Moroccans to carry out the allegedly Islamist-motivated attack in a mosque in the Dingolfing-Landau area. It is still unclear when the attack should have taken place or how concrete the plans were.