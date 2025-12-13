Arrests at the border
Alert! Car attack on Christmas market planned
Shock in the German state of Bavaria! On Friday evening, several men were arrested on the German-Austrian border for allegedly planning a terrorist attack on a Christmas market. As the Munich Public Prosecutor General's Office revealed, the suspects apparently wanted to use a car for their attack.
Among the suspects are three Moroccans (22, 28 and 30), an Egyptian (56) and a Syrian (37). A foreign secret service is said to have provided the decisive clue. According to this, the men were planning an attack on a Christmas market in the Dingolfing area (Lower Bavaria).
Attack at the German-Austrian border crossing
According to the Mittelbayerische Zeitung newspaper, the raid took place at the German-Austrian border crossing at Suben (on the German side) south of Passau.
Call in a mosque?
The suspects' plan was "to use a vehicle to carry out an attack on a Christmas market", emphasized the spokeswoman for the Munich Public Prosecutor General's Office. According to the current state of the investigation, the Egyptian is said to have called on the Moroccans to carry out the allegedly Islamist-motivated attack in a mosque in the Dingolfing-Landau area. It is still unclear when the attack should have taken place or how concrete the plans were.
Arrest warrant issued for four suspects
It is still unclear what role the Syrian is alleged to have played. According to information from "Bild", he is in preventive custody. The remaining four suspects have already been brought before a magistrate, who has issued an arrest warrant.
"Outstanding cooperation"
"Thanks to the outstanding cooperation of our security authorities, several suspects were arrested in a very short time and a potentially Islamist-motivated attack in Bavaria was prevented," emphasized Bavaria's Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU). He added: "The background to this must now be clarified by our specialist departments together with the Munich Public Prosecutor General's Office."
