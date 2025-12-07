Sporrer: “Educate children, don’t lock them up”

New youth detention center in full operation from January

Criminal law will therefore continue to only apply from the age of 14. The new Münnichplatz prison in Vienna-Simmering will be fully operational for juvenile offenders from January 2026. According to the minister, this delays the start of operations by months, partly due to monument protection requirements. In the new prison, young people will be taught behind bars and be able to complete an apprenticeship. They will also be able to complete compulsory schooling. It is important that there are no more juveniles in adult prisons.