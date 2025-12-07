Rejection of Plakolm
Sporrer: “Educate children, don’t lock them up”
What to do with young people who commit crimes but are not of criminal age? The government agrees that there is a need for action here, but the question is how. Justice Minister Anna Sporrer (SPÖ) has now clearly rejected a proposal by Family Minister Claudia Plakolm (ÖVP).
In the heated debate about how to deal with juveniles who break the law - sparked by the Anna case - Plakolm had spoken out in October in favor of "educational institutions" for serious offenders under the age of 14. The Minister of Justice has no sympathy for this proposal, as she made clear on ORF's "Pressestunde" on Sunday. This is about children, and "children belong educated, not locked up", the SPÖ politician emphasized.
"Getting children off the streets"
Instead, Sporrer wants to push for placement in socio-therapeutic residential communities. This offer is to be expanded. The aim is to "get children off the streets" and "put them back on the right track" using educational means, as the minister said.
Another measure being planned is house arrest for under-14-year-olds; the legal basis for this is currently being created, Sporrer announced. Keeping children at home is not to be equated with detention, it is a "measure within the framework of state youth welfare", she emphasized.
New youth detention center in full operation from January
Criminal law will therefore continue to only apply from the age of 14. The new Münnichplatz prison in Vienna-Simmering will be fully operational for juvenile offenders from January 2026. According to the minister, this delays the start of operations by months, partly due to monument protection requirements. In the new prison, young people will be taught behind bars and be able to complete an apprenticeship. They will also be able to complete compulsory schooling. It is important that there are no more juveniles in adult prisons.
The Minister of Justice denied reports that there had been parties with prison inmates at Münnichplatz. "There were no parties with inmates," said Sporrer. Only young people had tried to climb over the fence, she qualified: "The young people of today have very interesting ideas."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
