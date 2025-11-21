Details leaked
This is how Russia-friendly the Ukraine peace plan is
The US plan to end the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine has not yet been made public, but there has already been talk of significant concessions to Moscow. Now the proposal has been leaked: the details show how Russia-friendly it really is.
On Thursday evening, Ukrainian Member of Parliament Olexij Hontscharenko, who belongs to the opposition group European Solidarity, posted the plan online via Telegram. Several media such as the US news portal "Axios" also published the 28-point list, the content of which was also confirmed by government representatives from the USA and Ukraine.
Much coincides with Putin's war aims
The White House had previously rejected concerns about favoritism towards Moscow, but is now trying to calm the waters by referring to it as a "working document". This is because the concessions to the Russian regime can no longer be denied: The demands essentially coincide with the Kremlin's war aims.
Far-reaching territorial cessions
The US proposal envisages Ukraine giving up the important industrial region of Donbass. The Donetsk and Luhansk regions belonging to it, as well as Crimea, would be "de facto recognized as Russian, including by the United States", according to the draft. Ukraine would withdraw from the part of Donetsk that it still controls and it would become a demilitarized buffer zone under Russian control. The two regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine, which are partially controlled and annexed by Russia, would be divided up according to the current front line, according to the plan. The Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant would be placed under the control of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the electricity produced there would be divided equally between Ukraine and Russia.
Renouncing NATO membership
Ukraine had hoped for a European-led peacekeeping mission, but Russia's refusal to agree to this is also reflected in this plan. NATO would undertake not to send troops to Ukraine. In return, Ukraine would receive "reliable security guarantees", the plan vaguely states. According to the plan, "European combat aircraft" would be stationed in the NATO country of Poland. Ukraine would have to undertake not to join the military alliance - another of Russia's key demands. Ukraine would have to remain free of nuclear weapons and limit the number of troops in its army to 600,000. However, it would be allowed to join the EU.
Renounce aggression
Ukraine's sovereignty should be confirmed - and Russia, Ukraine and Europe should declare an end to the conflicts of the past 30 years. They should agree not to attack each other. According to the US plan, Russia and the USA would talk about nuclear arms control again. Russia should commit itself by law to renouncing aggression towards Europe and Ukraine.
Elections within 100 days
Another key demand from Moscow and a point in the plan are elections in Ukraine within 100 days. US President Donald Trump adopted this Russian demand at the beginning of the year when he described Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi as a "dictator without elections". According to this plan, Trump himself would head a "peace council" to oversee the ceasefire - based on the Middle East peace plan and the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel based on it. Trump's plan also envisages an American-Russian working group on security issues to monitor compliance with the agreement.
Rehabilitation of Russia
According to the proposal, Russia should be "reintegrated into the global economy" and included in the G8 group of states, from which it was excluded in 2014 following the annexation of Crimea. In the event of another invasion of Ukraine, the sanctions against Russia would come into force again. However, only a few military restrictions are imposed on Moscow - the plan merely states that "Russia is expected not to attack neighboring countries".
Reconstruction of Ukraine - with profits for the USA
An international fund is to be set up to rebuild Ukraine and develop its infrastructure. 100 billion US dollars (around 87 billion euros) of the confiscated Russian state assets are to flow into US-led reconstruction and investment efforts in Ukraine - and the USA will then receive 50 percent of any profits. The EU, on the other hand, should contribute 100 billion US dollars to the reconstruction effort itself and release confiscated Russian assets.
Comprehensive amnesty
The US plan also provides for prisoners and the dead to be exchanged according to the "all for all" principle. Civilians would have to be released, families reunited - and there should be a comprehensive amnesty for all those involved in the war. Both sides should commit to teaching mutual understanding and tolerance in schools. Ukraine should guarantee the linguistic and religious rights of minorities in accordance with EU standards.
Selenskyj: Need "dignified peace"
The Ukrainian President reacted cautiously to the US proposal on Thursday evening. He did not address the points directly, but emphasized his position that Ukraine needs a "dignified peace". A real peace that would not be broken by a third invasion, Selensky emphasized. They wanted to do "honest work" for this and not get carried away with "harsh statements". In the next few days, Zelensky intends to meet with US President Trump to discuss the peace plan.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
