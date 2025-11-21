This is how Russia-friendly the Ukraine peace plan is

Far-reaching territorial cessions

The US proposal envisages Ukraine giving up the important industrial region of Donbass. The Donetsk and Luhansk regions belonging to it, as well as Crimea, would be "de facto recognized as Russian, including by the United States", according to the draft. Ukraine would withdraw from the part of Donetsk that it still controls and it would become a demilitarized buffer zone under Russian control. The two regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine, which are partially controlled and annexed by Russia, would be divided up according to the current front line, according to the plan. The Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant would be placed under the control of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the electricity produced there would be divided equally between Ukraine and Russia.