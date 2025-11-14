Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Gap continues to grow

Payroll tax until November goes on pensions

Nachrichten
14.11.2025 05:55
Pensions are an increasing burden on the budget.
Pensions are an increasing burden on the budget.(Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)

Austria has an expensive pension system - at around 33 billion euros, it is the largest item in the federal budget. Until November 14, all income tax revenue will be used for this. This date is likely to be pushed back even further: The gap will grow to 38 billion euros by 2029, despite reforms.

0 Kommentare

While the entire VAT revenue in Austria is used for subsidies, almost the entire income tax revenue is used for subsidies to the pension system.

The subsidies from the budget are the amount that the state has to take into its own hands as they would otherwise be missing from the system: on the one hand the subsidy to the ASVG system, as the contributions paid in are not enough, and on the other hand the civil servants' pensions.

The "day of the pension gap"
"Around nine out of ten euros go into the pension system," says Agenda Austria expert Denes Kucsera. Converted to a year, November 14 would be "Pension Gap Day"; all income tax revenue collected by the state up to this date flows into the pension system. Three quarters of the revenue is divided between employees and one quarter between pensioners.

(Bild: Krone KREATIV)

The date shifts further and further back as the subsidies grow. "By 2029, the subsidies will grow to 38 billion euros," says Kucsera. The pension reform agreed by the coalition - in particular the postponement of the corridor age - is slowing down the increase, but the momentum remains high. "Added to this are higher expenses for care and health." 

Kucsera is calling for an increase in the retirement age. It is clear that reforms will only have a strong impact in the long term, unless there is intervention for existing pensioners. "But a reform must happen now so that it can actually save billions in a few years' time," emphasizes Kucsera.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Peter Stadlmüller
Peter Stadlmüller
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
  • Wien
  • Niederösterreich
  • Burgenland
  • Oberösterreich
  • Kärnten
  • Steiermark
  • Salzburg
  • Tirol
  • Vorarlberg
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf