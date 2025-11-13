Schellhorn invited himself to the LH conference

"What counts here is not the quick headline, but the long-term result. We need to streamline competencies and make the Republic more efficient," said Mikl-Leitner. "It's about moving from the headline level to results - that's too slow for me at the moment," Stelzer also said. Both of them are therefore speaking entirely in the spirit of their federal party leader, Chancellor Christian Stocker, who declared with regard to the conference: "We have to get into action!"