Surprise visit
Schellhorn invited himself to the LH conference
An unexpected guest from the SPÖ and NEOS, a new-old duo from the ÖVP and a blue debutant - there was already a lot to talk about in the run-up to the provincial governors' conference in Styria on Friday. In the end, the reform partnership is to be turbo-charged and the budget figures are to be clarified.
Thick fog hung over Seggau Castle on Thursday, where blue skies had greeted the day before. The weather clouded over as the heads of the provinces arrived for the provincial governors' conference on Thursday afternoon - in keeping with the political situation. A little later than originally planned, Austria's provincial governors then met for dinner in the evening at the elegant Kogel 3 gourmet restaurant nestled between vineyards.
In the run-up to the closed-door dinner, there was even more need for factional preliminary discussions between the three parties than was the case at the last conferences.
Even the Styrian ÖVP State Secretary Barbara Eibinger-Miedl had to go to the castle without further ado. The seven heads of state (Hans Peter Doskozil is known to be in poor health and was absent, Thomas Stelzer arrived later) were served not only southern Styrian cuisine but also politically heavy fare.
Ludwig as a "door opener" for connector Marterbauer
In the recent past, it was not only the federal government's budget shortfall that was a major issue, but also the disgruntlement of many state heads that the federal government was passing the buck for the red figures. This was one of the reasons why the heads of the provinces unceremoniously summoned SPÖ Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer to the restaurant. Vienna's powerful mayor Michael Ludwig was particularly keen to get his comrade a seat at the table at short notice.
"Finance Minister must move!"
There was a need to talk - so that soon there would finally be clarity on the figures between the federal and state governments and the stability pact, which was actually supposed to be agreed this year in accordance with EU requirements, could be negotiated further. "The Finance Minister must move. We will put pressure on him to speed up the Stability Pact," explained Tyrolean Governor Anton Mattle.
The head of the Vorarlberg region, Markus Wallner, was also clear: "I demand a swift agreement on the stability pact." "It's about finding a way together. In keeping with his nature, the minister wants to have a unifying effect here," the ministry said.
Mikl-Leitner and Stelzer on the gas pedal
The two most powerful heads of the ÖVP provinces also appeared together recently: Johanna Mikl-Leitner, governor of Lower Austria, and Thomas Stelzer, governor of Upper Austria, have already brought Harald Mahrer to the brink of resignation with their criticism. Now both are calling for "more speed" in the reform partnership.
"What counts here is not the quick headline, but the long-term result. We need to streamline competencies and make the Republic more efficient," said Mikl-Leitner. "It's about moving from the headline level to results - that's too slow for me at the moment," Stelzer also said. Both of them are therefore speaking entirely in the spirit of their federal party leader, Chancellor Christian Stocker, who declared with regard to the conference: "We have to get into action!"
Kunasek's debut as host
"I'm looking forward to the start of the Governors' Conference in Seggau," said Styrian FPÖ Governor Mario Kunasek ahead of his debut as host. In addition to the regional issues that will be discussed among the provincial governors, Kunasek also sees "plenty to talk about with representatives of the federal government". Vice-Chancellor Andreas Babler, NEOS leader and Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger and State Secretary Alexander Pröll are expected to attend.
Unexpectedly and "by self-invitation", as the organizers emphasize, NEOS State Secretary Sepp Schellhorn also dropped by the castle on Thursday ...
