Exemplary reaction
Nine-year-old saves mother’s life after collapse
When the woman from Eggern (Lower Austria) suddenly collapsed, her nine-year-old daughter remained calm, administered first aid and immediately called the emergency services. She has now even received praise from the rescue professionals for her quick reaction in mid-September.
Marion and Jürgen Immervoll from Eggern in the district of Gmünd are proud of their two daughters - and rightly so. Vanessa (13) is already involved in the Youth Red Cross and has already learned the most important things about first aid. She has also passed on much of this knowledge to her younger sister Fiona at home. And that saved the two girls' mother's life.
Daughter did not hesitate
The family will probably never forget the dramatic moments in September. Marion suddenly collapsed. She had suffered a collapse. Fiona was at home, immediately recognized the seriousness of the situation and did not hesitate. The nine-year-old kept calm, put her mother in the recovery position and set the rescue chain in motion - so the patient could be taken to hospital in time.
"Every minute counts!"
Following her recovery, Red Cross President Hans Ebner paid a visit to the Immervoll family together with district station manager Johannes Zeller and paramedics Stefan Uitz and Anton Kanzian, who were on duty in Eggern in the fall. They were all impressed by Fiona. "For a child of this age to react so carefully and correctly is fantastic," said Ebner, praising the young lifesaver: "When a person collapses, every minute counts."
