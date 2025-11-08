Horror in the WKO
“Disaster” – now Mahrer is coming under internal pressure
An icy wind is blowing against Chamber of Commerce President Harald Mahrer. His amateurish approach to the salary debate is causing horror in the regional chambers. "This is a disaster, a big mistake and it has cost a lot of trust," says Barbara Thaler, President of the Tyrolean Chamber of Commerce, in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper.
Thaler has no problem with the figures themselves (4.2 percent). "But the way they were communicated should not have been done. Because it not only hurt the employees, but also the officials." "I am really personally shocked and devastated," says Thaler.
When asked whether Mahrer is still viable as President, Tahler does not answer, only this much: "My primary concern is to get the organization back on track and repair the damage to its reputation, and that will take a lot of hard work." The mistakes will now be "worked through in very intensive discussions". "It's absolutely important to do this, to put everything on the table and start again. The organization's reputation also needs that."
I've lost the word "average".
Harald Mahrer
Doris Hummer from Upper Austria expressed similar sentiments in the "Oberösterreichische Nachrichten" newspaper: "I am personally shocked. I have never experienced this in my time at the Chamber of Commerce. That was amateurish communication."
Mahrer himself admits mistakes in communication, but sees no reason to resign. "I have listened to the criticism and have listened over the last few days. And I have to say: we have made mistakes." Mahrer rejected the repeated accusation of "deceptive packaging". It was "not intentional", he emphasized. On ORF radio, he put his total income at 28,500 euros, twelve times a year.
Mahrer had initially announced a halving of the adjustment factor from 4.2 to 2.1 percent following fierce criticism of the comparatively lavish salary adjustments in the Chamber of Commerce and said that he had "put his foot down".
However, it soon emerged that not only the salaries but also the truth had been halved. Employees will only receive no increase at all in the first half of the year and the full 4.2 percent in the second. This puts the starting figure for 2026 at 4.2 percent.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.