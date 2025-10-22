Foehn storm brings 22 degrees, then the weather plunges

Up to 22 degrees and a few hours of sunshine await us on Thursday. At first, the Föhn storm will blow in the mountains, later the stormy westerly wind will also move into the lowlands. In the evening, gusts of up to 100 km/h are possible, and storms can also be expected in the south into the night. At the same time, rain will spread from Vorarlberg to Carinthia and Upper Austria. It will cool down considerably during the night, with temperatures of up to nine degrees.