Cold front approaching
Foehn storm brings 22 degrees, then the weather plunges
October will probably show its mild side for the last time - up to 22 degrees (!) are possible in the east and south shortly before the weekend. Nevertheless, the heavy Föhn storm will cause gusts of up to 100 km/h. From Saturday, the cold front will bring rain and wintry temperatures.
Today, Wednesday, will be a mixed day. There will be fog, high fog and lots of clouds, but also sunny spells in between - especially in the east and south, the sun may break through at times. In Vorarlberg and North Tyrol it will rain in places, otherwise it will be mostly calm. Nevertheless, it is still mild for the end of October, with temperatures ranging from eleven to just under 20 degrees, with Vienna remaining the warmest.
Up to 22 degrees and a few hours of sunshine await us on Thursday. At first, the Föhn storm will blow in the mountains, later the stormy westerly wind will also move into the lowlands. In the evening, gusts of up to 100 km/h are possible, and storms can also be expected in the south into the night. At the same time, rain will spread from Vorarlberg to Carinthia and Upper Austria. It will cool down considerably during the night, with temperatures of up to nine degrees.
Friday will bring a mix of clouds, sunshine and a few showers. It will be wintry in many places on the mountains, although the sun will appear more often in the afternoon. However, it will remain windy, with gale-force gusts in places - especially from Flachgau to northern Burgenland. Temperatures will be between five and 16 degrees.
On Saturday we can expect wintry temperatures with a maximum of 13 degrees. Thick clouds and short rain showers will continue to move in, with snow even falling above around 1100 meters. However, the sun may appear from time to time.
On Sunday, the national holiday, it will be partly sunny and partly foggy at first. However, dense showers will return from the west as the day progresses. The snow line will slowly drop towards 1000 meters. The wind will remain strong and temperatures will continue to fall - from west to east it will only reach four to 14 degrees.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
