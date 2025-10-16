Next proceedings
After the verdict: What happens next with René Benko
René Benko could stand trial for a second time in Innsbruck before Christmas. However, investigations into the Signa billion-euro bankruptcy are now coming into focus.
After the verdict in Innsbruck, René Benko stayed one more night in his old home. Then it was time to return to the Vienna-Josefstadt prison, where the Tyrolean has been in custody since January 24. For the time being until the beginning of November. While in custody, it is possible to apply for an ankle monitor, but according to the defense, this is "dead law".
Judicial insiders expect that a second trial for fraudulent criminality could be held in Innsbruck before Christmas. As soon as the Higher Regional Court has dealt with the appeals, the so-called Tresor case will be on the agenda.
The safe in the bunker
The case concerns a safe in which valuable watches and cufflinks were stashed alongside 120,000 euros in cash. And which is said to have been placed in a bunker room in Pfunds by Benko's wife around the time of his bankruptcy as a sole trader. Both Benkos deny the allegations. The presumption of innocence applies.
Shifting villas and money carousel
Step by step, the focus is now shifting to those lines of investigation that revolve around the billion-euro bankruptcy of the Signa Group. Particularly relevant: a villa transfer from the summer of 2023, when Benko allegedly moved six Lake Garda properties from the Signa Group to the Ingbe Foundation in Liechtenstein. No less explosive: an unfortunate capital increase at the financially ailing Signa Holding, which is said to have been preceded by a carousel of money. This alone involves around 35 million euros.
New embezzlement investigations
In the Signa complex, Soko Signa is now working on a dozen different lines of investigation. According to information from "Krone", a new assignment was only added at the end of last week: The economic and corruption prosecutor's office suspects that several former high-ranking managing directors in the Benko universe may have damaged the assets of companies by granting Signa Development Selection AG "unsecured, subordinated loans that were not customary for third parties without operational justification". In total, these embezzlement investigations involve 84.5 million euros.
Questionable methods
Incidentally, a Benko lawyer who was not present in Innsbruck caused irritation on Wednesday. He filed a criminal complaint against a witness who plays a key role in many proceedings. And informed Benko's trustee Grabenweger in writing that it would not go "unpunished" in future if he were to cast his client in a negative light.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.