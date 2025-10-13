Investigation in museum
Viennese train driver: Assaults in Strasshof too?
The case of the Viennese ÖBB train driver who allegedly lured children into the driver's cab and sexually abused them there also raises questions in Lower Austria: The suspect had volunteered at the railroad museum in Strasshof an der Nordbahn.
The Viennese man has been under investigation for months for serious allegations of abuse. Now the investigation is being cautiously extended. The suspect, who - as reported - lured boys into his driver's cabs for years and abused them there, worked on the steam locomotives at the legendary and lovingly run railroad museum in Strasshof an der Nordbahn in the district of Gänserndorf in his free time.
"He came by regularly"
As insiders told the "Krone" newspaper, the railroad enthusiast was no stranger to the museum. "He came by regularly, looked after the steam locomotives, was friendly - someone you wouldn't expect to do something like that," describes a club member under the impression of suspicion. Now - as can also be read in Internet forums - there is at least uncertainty. Accusations are also being made.
Search for others affected
According to "Krone" research, it is now being investigated whether there were also assaults in Strasshof. "In any case, there are indications that he was in contact with young people there", according to investigators. It is expressly stated that the other members did not notice anything, so there are no "accomplices".
It is still unclear whether and, if so, how many people were involved - but the trail leads to the so-called Ferro scene, where the suspect is considered a knowledgeable railroad enthusiast. The public prosecutor's office assumes that there are "many victims".
Victims even let behind the wheel
The train driver has been under investigation since the beginning of the year. 19 potential victims have summoned up the courage to press charges. The acts are said to date back to 2003. The ÖBB official is said to have contacted his victims via social media and exploited their interest in railroads - according to the latest information from ORF in "Wien heute", the suspect is even said to have let his victims take the wheel. In addition to the sexual assaults, a possible public endangerment is also part of the investigation.
