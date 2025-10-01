After bomb threat: Oktoberfest reopens today!

A police spokesman previously revealed that no threats were found during the operation at the Wiesn. 25 sniffer dogs supported the officers in their work. In an agreement between the city, police and Wiesn landlords, it was then decided that the Wiesn would reopen to visitors at 5 pm.

According to Munich's Lord Mayor Dieter Reiter (SPD), the closure was based on findings in connection with a fire and explosions including booby traps in a residential building in the north of the city on Wednesday night.