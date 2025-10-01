Murder shocks Munich
After bomb threat: Oktoberfest reopens today!
The Munich Oktoberfest was closed on Wednesday morning after a bomb threat. It is now certain that the Wiesn will reopen in the afternoon. The closure was triggered by a family bloodbath in the north of the city and a threatening letter for the Wiesn.
A police spokesman previously revealed that no threats were found during the operation at the Wiesn. 25 sniffer dogs supported the officers in their work. In an agreement between the city, police and Wiesn landlords, it was then decided that the Wiesn would reopen to visitors at 5 pm.
According to Munich's Lord Mayor Dieter Reiter (SPD), the closure was based on findings in connection with a fire and explosions including booby traps in a residential building in the north of the city on Wednesday night.
Letter with bomb threat against the Oktoberfest
"The point is that a perpetrator threatened the Oktoberfest and the police and the coordination committee unanimously came to the conclusion that we cannot take this risk of letting people into the Oktoberfest," Reiter explained on Instagram this morning. The police had previously found a letter containing a bomb threat against the Oktoberfest. The Oktoberfest in Munich (which runs until Sunday, October 5) would normally have opened its doors at 10 am.
Son (57) caused family bloodbath
The newspaper "Bild" reported that a 57-year-old German had prepared his parents' house in the Munich district of Lerchenau with explosives, shot his father (90), injured his mother (81) and his daughter (21), set fire to the parents' house and then took his own life with gunshots. There were also several explosions. A van also burnt out in front of the house in the morning, as did two cars a few streets away.
The police then discovered an injured man at Lake Lerchenau, who later died of his injuries. According to the police, he was the suspect. The 57-year-old German lived in Starnberg.
Dispute over inheritance probably the motive for the crime
"Searches were also carried out at his registered address in the course of the morning," said a spokesperson. A hand grenade and a letter of confession were also found. Investigators are assuming deliberate arson following a family dispute over the inheritance.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.