SPÖ threatens to intervene
High food prices: First company reacts
Displeasure and debates about rising food prices seem to be having an effect. The retail group Rewe is granting a five percent discount on all items under its own "Clever" brand - that's more than 1000 products. The SPÖ is now also holding the other companies to account.
It was only on Tuesday that the Chamber of Labor published new figures on the rise in food prices. According to the figures, the 40 cheapest products from seven supermarkets and discount stores in the food and cleaning products sector have become a whopping eight percent more expensive in September compared to the previous year. Top of the list: coffee beans with an increase of more than 57 percent!
SPÖ also demands price reductions from others
The SPÖ is taking Rewe's move - the retail giant has written a letter to the government about this, which was leaked to the "Krone" - as an opportunity to demand similar steps from other retail groups. The letter shows that price reductions are possible "if the companies want to". For the party, it must be a "permanent, noticeable price reduction across the entire food retail sector".
The price monitor shows that price increases will continue until January 2026. Only then will the rent freeze and all other measures take effect. The government expects inflation to be lower from next year. The declared aim is to reduce this to below two percent.
"Average monthly purchase already at 1000 euros"
Klaus Seltenheim, Federal Managing Director of the SPÖ, holds the food companies to account: "If Billa manages to reduce prices by 1000 euros, Hofer, Spar & Co. will have to follow suit," he demands. An average monthly purchase is already around 1000 euros. A five percent discount from a group amounts to 600 euros per year. "That's a start, but nowhere near enough."
"Food must be affordable for everyone"
If the rest of the food trade does not follow suit, the SPÖ will lobby the government to intervene in the market in order to stop the rise in prices, announced Seltenheim. "We have shown that political pressure is needed to get things moving." The SPÖ also proposes a price commission that can set prices under certain conditions and the setting of maximum margins for producers. "Food is not a luxury good - it has to be affordable for everyone," says the Federal Managing Director.
