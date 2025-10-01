High food prices: First company reacts

"Food must be affordable for everyone"

If the rest of the food trade does not follow suit, the SPÖ will lobby the government to intervene in the market in order to stop the rise in prices, announced Seltenheim. "We have shown that political pressure is needed to get things moving." The SPÖ also proposes a price commission that can set prices under certain conditions and the setting of maximum margins for producers. "Food is not a luxury good - it has to be affordable for everyone," says the Federal Managing Director.