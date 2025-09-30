The next hefty food price hike is coming

Shopping basket six euros more expensive than in 2024

In a nutshell: a shopping basket containing 40 of the cheapest groceries and a few cleaning products will cost a record price of almost 82 euros in September 2025. Last year it was just under 76 euros. That is an increase of 8.2 percent. In comparison: in 2021, a basket of goods cost 51 euros - so it was 60 percent cheaper than it is now.