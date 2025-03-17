Next Liberty Graz
Clear the stage for a fantastic rediscovery
A wonderful rediscovery: Graz's Next Liberty presents "Vevi. Greetings from your image", a fantastic work by the forgotten Styrian children's author Erica Lillegg. For children aged 9 and over.
Vevi has a tendency to daydream. It's understandable - after all, the girl lost her parents at an early age and is now growing up with her small-minded aunt and brother Christian. When her brother goes to Paris to study, Vevi counters her great loneliness with adventures in the forest, which her aunt has actually forbidden her to do.
One day she rescues a mouse there, who gives her a magical root as a thank you. This turns into a doppelganger who sits dutifully at home while Vevi is out and about. Vevi follows her brother to Paris, where she discovers new sides to herself and the world. But the doppelganger also develops a life of her own and becomes the leader of a gang of robbers.
It is a fantastic adventure that the Graz children's book author Erica Lillegg published in 1955 with "Vevi. Greetings from your likeness" published in 1955. In a version by Iris Harter and Dagmar Stehring, the Next Liberty is now bringing it to the stage, which is just as versatile as the ensemble with all the video projections (Dominika Kalcher) and cleverly used props (set: Flora Hogrefe): under the direction of Josef Maria Krasanovsky, the characters are split between four actors, and Vevi is also played by all four in turn - Simone Leski, Lisa Rothhardt, Christoph Steiner and Martin Niederbrunner shine with great dramatic volatility.
The fairytale-like mutability of (childlike) identity thus becomes the focus of the production: good and bad, happy and sad, well-behaved and wild - Vevi can be anything in her imagination. And as Walt Disney already knew: "If you can dream it, it's possible." A wonderful rediscovery.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.