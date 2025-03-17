Clear the stage for a fantastic rediscovery

It is a fantastic adventure that the Graz children's book author Erica Lillegg published in 1955 with "Vevi. Greetings from your likeness" published in 1955. In a version by Iris Harter and Dagmar Stehring, the Next Liberty is now bringing it to the stage, which is just as versatile as the ensemble with all the video projections (Dominika Kalcher) and cleverly used props (set: Flora Hogrefe): under the direction of Josef Maria Krasanovsky, the characters are split between four actors, and Vevi is also played by all four in turn - Simone Leski, Lisa Rothhardt, Christoph Steiner and Martin Niederbrunner shine with great dramatic volatility.