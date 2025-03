For Lamborghini lover Nik, it’s all full throttle

A beefy type of player who brings everything to the table physically and goes through fire for the team in every action," says Austria coach Stephan Helm, praising striker Nik Prelec. He and Violett will face WSG Tirol on Sunday at the end of the basic round. The 23-year-old quickly found his feet at his former club after his unfortunate time at Sampdoria and the knee injury, scoring 15 times in 49 competitive games and contributing eight assists. Which is why Cagliari Calcio took notice of Prelec and brought the Slovenian back to Italy for 1.16 million euros. However, the breakthrough has yet to come at the Serie A club - since the summer, the loanee has been on the hunt for goals for the Violets, who have an option to buy Prelec. "I have a lot to thank Tirol for, they have always relied on me even during my difficult times. I don't take that for granted and I really appreciate it." So there was no celebration at the last 3-0 win in Favoriten, where Prelec netted his first league goal against Semlic's side to take the lead.