Hungary forces removal of several oligarchs
The Hungarian government has used a veto threat to force the removal of several Russian oligarchs from an EU sanctions list. Hungary had threatened to veto the extension of the Russia sanctions - once again.
The exact background to Hungary's action is unclear. However, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has already stated several times that he does not consider the EU's Russia sanctions to be effective in principle. EU sanctions generally include travel restrictions, the freezing of assets and a ban on the provision of funds or other economic resources. In most cases, they were imposed in response to Russia's military aggression against Ukraine, which in the EU's view was unjustified and unprovoked.
Among those freed is Vyacheslav Moshe Kantor. The majority owner of the Russian fertilizer manufacturer Akron, who holds Russian, British and Israeli citizenship, has been on the EU sanctions list since April 2022.
Former President of the National Council stands up for Kantor
The European Jewish Congress, of which he was still president at the time, expressed its dismay and called for the decision to be reversed immediately. According to media reports, there were also efforts in Austria to remove Kantor from the sanctions list.
The former President of the National Council, Wolfgang Sobotka (ÖVP), called the punitive measures in July 2023 "regrettable". For this reason, "like all other Jewish communities, including the Ukrainian one", he supports the review of the accusations against the former EJC president, according to a written statement from his spokesperson. Sobotka made his comments following a report in the daily newspaper "Der Standard", according to which he had intervened in favor of Kantor during visits to Brussels with high-ranking EU politicians.
Support also from Macron
Kantor's successor at the head of the EJC, former ICG President Ariel Muzicant, said at the time that Kantor had only been placed on the sanctions list because "the Poles have an axe to grind with him". Alongside Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, French President Emmanuel Macron also supported him.
