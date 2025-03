“You can hardly find trained staff”

Roast pork in natural juice, stuffed roast chicken or boiled beef with apple horseradish: When lovers of traditional Austrian cuisine browse through the menu at the Höchwirt in Weinitzen, their hearts leap for joy. But if you still want to enjoy the charm of the rustic country inn, which, as the name suggests, is located on the Höh', you have to hurry: Because at the end of March, the last plates of food will be on the counter!