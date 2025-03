Hollywood celebrity chef gets his own place in his homeland

After many successful decades in Hollywood, celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck is being honored in his homeland. The 75-year-old not only receives the Golden Werzer Award in Pörtschach - his home town of Hörzendorf even has its own square named after him. The forecourt of the elementary school and kindergarten will officially be called Wolfgang-Puck-Platz from March 29. All the children who attend these facilities walk across this square every day, following in the footsteps of the successful St. Veit man.