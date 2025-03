Rian: “Family is the most important thing in life”

"Krone" : Rian, your song "Verwandtschaftstreffen" didn't just win at the Amadeus Awards, the whole country seems to find itself in it. What is the original idea behind the song?

Rian: I know a lot of stories from my circle of friends and acquaintances and have of course experienced a lot myself, so the song came about very quickly. Everything is pretty self-explanatory and I have the feeling that we all have the same family in Austria. In any case, I often get feedback from people that the song describes their family exactly. If you hear that so often, then there must be something behind it.